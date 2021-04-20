India opens up Covid jabs to all adults, Delhi goes into lockdown

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :India on Monday opened its Covid-19 vaccination drive to all adults from May, as the vast nation battles a record-breaking spike in infections that forced the capital into a week-long lockdown.

The looming lockdown sparked a crush at a major bus terminal in New Delhi, with tens of thousands of migrant workers trying to flee the restrictions -- fuelling fears they could spread the virus to their rural hometowns.

India, which currently limits shots to those over the age of 45, kicked off its inoculation drive in mid-January and has administered more than 123 million shots so far.

But experts have called for a faster rollout to combat the surge, which has placed a huge strain on the vast country's already overstretched healthcare system.

Since the daily increases in the caseload fell to below 9,000 in February, numbers have been skyrocketing, with a new record of 273,810 infections on Monday to take the total to 15.

06 million, second only to the United States.

"In a meeting chaired by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken," the health ministry said in a statement.

Vaccine makers would have to supply 50 percent of doses to the national government, and the other half to state governments and the open market.

"It's about time! I think this should've been done much sooner," Mumbai-based screenwriter Nisha Kalra, 28, told AFP.

"Knowing we can get vaccinated has immediately reduced the stress, panic and horror of the last few weeks."