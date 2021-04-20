UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Opens Up Covid Jabs To All Adults, Delhi Goes Into Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

India opens up Covid jabs to all adults, Delhi goes into lockdown

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :India on Monday opened its Covid-19 vaccination drive to all adults from May, as the vast nation battles a record-breaking spike in infections that forced the capital into a week-long lockdown.

The looming lockdown sparked a crush at a major bus terminal in New Delhi, with tens of thousands of migrant workers trying to flee the restrictions -- fuelling fears they could spread the virus to their rural hometowns.

India, which currently limits shots to those over the age of 45, kicked off its inoculation drive in mid-January and has administered more than 123 million shots so far.

But experts have called for a faster rollout to combat the surge, which has placed a huge strain on the vast country's already overstretched healthcare system.

Since the daily increases in the caseload fell to below 9,000 in February, numbers have been skyrocketing, with a new record of 273,810 infections on Monday to take the total to 15.

06 million, second only to the United States.

"In a meeting chaired by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from 1st May has been taken," the health ministry said in a statement.

Vaccine makers would have to supply 50 percent of doses to the national government, and the other half to state governments and the open market.

"It's about time! I think this should've been done much sooner," Mumbai-based screenwriter Nisha Kalra, 28, told AFP.

"Knowing we can get vaccinated has immediately reduced the stress, panic and horror of the last few weeks."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi United States February May Market All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

3 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

3 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

1 hour ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

1 hour ago

Lukashenko Fulfills His Duties in Full After Foile ..

1 hour ago

Love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.