UrduPoint.com

India Opt To Bat In Third New Zealand T20

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 07:10 PM

India opt to bat in third New Zealand T20

Kolkata, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :India won the toss and opted to bat against World Cup runners-up New Zealand for Sunday's third Twenty20 international in Kolkata.

The hosts have already won the three match series and captain Rohit Sharma announced two changes, with Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul making way for Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors made one change, with Lockie Ferguson coming in for Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner leading the team.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Lockie Feguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND) tv Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)Reserve Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

Related Topics

India World Kolkata Mitchell Mark Chapman KL Rahul Mitchell Santner Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Chahar Yuzvendra Chahal Harshal Patel Sunday TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

1 hour ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.