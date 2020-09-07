UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Overtakes Brazil With Second-highest Virus Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

New Delhi, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus cases behind the United States, according to an AFP tally.

India has recorded 4.

20 million infections since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed, compared with 4.12 million in Brazil and 6.25 million in the US.

India has recorded 71,642 deaths, fewer than the 126,203 in Brazil and 188,540 in the US. Many experts, however, say that India is not testing enough people and the real numbers may be much higher.

stu/jah\932

Related Topics

India Brazil United States May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

11 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

11 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

12 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.