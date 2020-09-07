India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

New Delhi, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus cases behind the United States, according to an AFP tally.

India has recorded 4.

20 million infections since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed, compared with 4.12 million in Brazil and 6.25 million in the US.

India has recorded 71,642 deaths, fewer than the 126,203 in Brazil and 188,540 in the US. Many experts, however, say that India is not testing enough people and the real numbers may be much higher.

