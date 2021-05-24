India passes 300,000 Covid-19 deaths: health ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the third country after the United States and Brazil to hit figure as a huge wave of infections overwhelms the healthcare system.

The South Asian nation's toll now stands at 303,720 after adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks, as the total number of infections rose above 26.7 million, health ministry data showed.