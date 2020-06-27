India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.

Authorities said 15,685 people had died after another 385 fatalities were added to the toll in 24 hours.

The pandemic is not expected to peak in India for several more weeks and experts say the number of cases could pass one million before the end of July.