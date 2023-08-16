India plans to launch 1st solar mission in August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch the first solar mission Aditya-L1 satellite this month, the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said on Wednesday.

"It will be the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

The satellite will carry seven instruments to study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms and its impact on the environment around Earth," the broadcaster said.

The spacecraft will take around 109 Earth days after the launch to reach the halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth, enabling it to continuously view the Sun without any occultation or eclipses.