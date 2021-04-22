India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :India posted a global record of almost 315,000 new Covid infections on Thursday as hospitals in New Delhi sent out desperate warning that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.

Health ministry data on Thursday showed 314,835 new infections in the past 24 hours, the most of any country since the pandemic began, taking total cases to 15.9 million, the world's second highest.