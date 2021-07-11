India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate after intense fighting

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :India has evacuated about 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, the former Taliban bastion in southern Afghanistan, after days of intense fighting, officials and a security source said Sunday.

The insurgents claimed this week that they now control 85 percent of Afghanistan, much of it seized since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country.

The Taliban also clashed with government forces this week on the edge of Kandahar city, the capital of Kandahar province, where the hardline Islamist movement was born.

"The Consulate General of India has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India based personnel have been brought back for the time being," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"This is purely a temporary measure until the situation stabilises. The consulate continues to operate through our local staff members."A security source said about 50 Indian personnel, including some six diplomats, have been evacuated from the consulate.

It was still unclear whether they were brought to Kabul or evacuated to New Delhi.