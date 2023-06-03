UrduPoint.com

India Rail Crash Toll Jumps To At Least 120 Dead, 850 Hurt: Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 08:50 AM

India rail crash toll jumps to at least 120 dead, 850 hurt: officials

New Delhi, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The death toll from a multiple train collision in eastern India has risen to at least 120 people, with more than 850 others injured and many more feared trapped in the wreckage, officials said early Saturday.

"We have more than 120 deaths per the last count and the number is increasing as there are a lot of serious injuries, head injuries," Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told AFP from the accident site. "A very sad incident and the prognosis is not good".

The state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that "about 850 injured people have been sent to hospitals", with rescue work ongoing.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Fire Jena SITE From Sad

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

9 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

10 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.