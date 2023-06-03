India rail crash toll jumps to at least 120 dead, 850 hurt: officials

New Delhi, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The death toll from a multiple train collision in eastern India has risen to at least 120 people, with more than 850 others injured and many more feared trapped in the wreckage, officials said early Saturday.

"We have more than 120 deaths per the last count and the number is increasing as there are a lot of serious injuries, head injuries," Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told AFP from the accident site. "A very sad incident and the prognosis is not good".

The state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that "about 850 injured people have been sent to hospitals", with rescue work ongoing.