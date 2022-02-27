India records 10,273 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,916,117

NEW DELHI, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,916,117 on Sunday, as 10,273 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 243 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the death toll to 513,724.

There are still 111,472 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 10,409 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 42,290,921 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 20,439 were discharged during the past 24 hours.