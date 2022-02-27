UrduPoint.com

India Records 11,499 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 42,905,844

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,905,844 on Saturday, as 11,499 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 255 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 513,481.

There are still 121,881 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 12,354 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 33rd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 42,270,482 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 23,598 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

