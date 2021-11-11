India records 13,091 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,401,670 on Thursday, as 13,091 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Another 340 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 462,189.

There are still 138,556 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 1,127 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,800,925 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 13,878 were discharged during the past 24 hours