India records 1,421 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 43,019,453

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,019,453 on Sunday as 1,421 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 149 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,004.

There are still 16,187 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 554 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 61st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,482,262 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 1,826 were discharged during the past 24 hours.