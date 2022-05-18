UrduPoint.com

India Records 1,569 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

India records 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,125,370 on Tuesday, as 1,569 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 19 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Monday morning took the total death toll to 524,260.

There are still 16,400 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 917 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,584,710 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,467 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

56 minutes ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

56 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

56 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

56 minutes ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.