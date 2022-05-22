UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,226 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,136,371 on Sunday, as 2,226 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 65 deaths were reported from the pandemic across the country since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,413.

There are still 14,955 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 41 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,597,003 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,202 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

