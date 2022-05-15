UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,487 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

India records 2,487 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,121,599 on Sunday with 2,487 new cases registered during the past 24 hours, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 13 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,214.

There are still 17,692 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 404 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,579,693 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 2,878 discharged during the past 24 hours.

