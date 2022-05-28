UrduPoint.com

India Records 2,685 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,150,215 on Saturday, including 2,685 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 33 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Friday morning took the total death toll to 524,572.

There are still 16,308 active COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 494 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,609,335 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 2,158 discharged during the past 24 hours.

