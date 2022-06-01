India records 2,745 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

NEW DELHI, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,160,832 on Wednesday, as 2,745 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, six deaths from the pandemic were reported across the country since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,636.

There are still 18,386 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 503 active cases during the past 24 hours.