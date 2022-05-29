India records 2,828 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,153,043 on Sunday, as 2,828 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 14 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,586.

There are still 17,087 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 779 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,611,370 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,035 were discharged during the past 24 hours. Enditem