India records 28,326 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,652,745 on Sunday, as 28,326 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 260 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 446,918.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 303,476 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a rise of 2034 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has been on the rise for the past two days, after falling for several days in the country.

A total of 32,902,351 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 26,032 were discharged during the past 24 hours.