India records 3,714 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

NEW DELHI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,185,049 on Tuesday with 3,714 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, seven deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Monday morning took the death toll to 524,708.

Currently there are 26,976 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, an increase of 1,194 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,633,365 COVID-19 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 2,513 new recoveries.