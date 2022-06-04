UrduPoint.com

India Records 3,962 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 More Deaths

June 04, 2022

India records 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

NEW DELHI, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,172,547 on Saturday, as 3,962 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 26 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Friday morning took the total death toll to 524,677.

There are still 22,416 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 1,239 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,625,454 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,697 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

