UrduPoint.com

India Records 4,041 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 12:50 PM

NEW DELHI, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,168,585 on Friday, as 4,041 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 10 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 524,651.

There are still 21,177 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 1,668 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,622,757 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,363 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

