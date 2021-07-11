India records 41,506 new coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI, 11 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) -:India registered more than 41,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to official figures.

With 41,506 new cases in the last 24 hours, the infection mark has reached 30.8 million, while the death toll stands at 408,040, including 895 new fatalities.

A total of "41,526 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Recovery rate increases to 97.

20%," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

While there has been an overall decline in the new cases and deaths in most parts of the country, tourists thronging the tourist destinations and not following coronavirus measures have worried experts.

The Home Ministry said late Saturday that a meeting was held to review steps by state governments for checking the spread of the virus in hill stations and tourist locations.