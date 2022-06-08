UrduPoint.com

India Records 5,233 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,190,282 on Wednesday, as 5,233 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 7 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,715.

There are still 28,857 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 1,881 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,636,710 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,345 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

