India Records 6,594 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 10:11 AM

India records 6,594 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,236,695 on Tuesday with 6,594 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, six deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Monday morning took the death toll to 524,777.

The number of daily new cases has been on the rise in India over the past few days, leading to stricter COVID-19 guidelines announced by several authorities.

The number of new cases recorded per day had crossed the 8,000-mark in past days.

However, the concerned health authorities have ruled out a new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Presently, there are 50,548 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, an increase of 2,553 from a day earlier.

So far, a total of 42,661,370 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 4,035 new recoveries.

