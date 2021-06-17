UrduPoint.com
India Records 67,208 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 29,700,313

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,700,313 on Thursday, with 67,208 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Meanwhile, 2,330 more patients died since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 381,903.

This was the 10th consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April and May.

There are currently 826,740 active cases, a decrease of 38,692 compared to the previous day.

A total of 28,491,670 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the country, with 103,570 of them discharged since Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, all shops and restaurants have been allowed to reopen with up to 50 percent sitting capacity in Delhi from Monday amid falling case numbers. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, as well as swimming pools, gymnasiums, among others, however, remained shut. Enditem

