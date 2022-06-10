India records 7,584 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,205,106 on Friday, as 7,584 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 24 deaths from the pandemic registered since Thursday morning took India's total death toll to 524,747.

Both the new cases and deaths recorded every 24 hours have been on the rise in India over the past couple of days, leading to stricter COVID-19 guidelines announced by authorities.

Amid the rising incidence of COVID-19 cases, passengers traveling by air have been directed to wear face masks throughout their journey.

Also, India's health ministry has told all state governments to strengthen surveillance and take pre-emptive measures to check the spread of infection.

Presently, there are still 36,267 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 3,769 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,644,092 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 3,791 were discharged during the past 24 hours.