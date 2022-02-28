India records 8,013 new COVID-19 cases, 42,924,130 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,924,130 on Monday, as 8,013 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 119 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 513,843.

There are still 102,601 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 8,871 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 35th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 42,307,686 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 16,765 were discharged during the past 24 hours.