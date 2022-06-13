UrduPoint.com

India Records 8,084 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

India records 8,084 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,230,101 on Monday, as 8,084 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 10 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 524,771.

The number of new cases recorded every 24 hours has been on the rise in India over the past few days, leading to stricter COVID-19 guidelines announced by authorities. It was the third consecutive day when the number of new cases crossed the 8,000-mark.

However, the health authorities have ruled out the possibility of yet another COVID-19 wave in the country.

