UrduPoint.com

India Records 8,582 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,222,017 on Sunday, as 8,582 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, four deaths from the pandemic were registered across the country since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,757.

The number of new cases recorded every 24 hours has been rising in India over the past few days, leading to stricter COVID-19 guidelines announced by several authorities. However, possibilities of another COVID-19 wave have been ruled out by the concerned health authorities.

Presently, there are still 44,513 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 4,143 active cases during the past 24 hours.

