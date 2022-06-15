UrduPoint.com

India Records 8,822 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

India records 8,822 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,245,517 on Wednesday, as 8,822 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 15 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,792.

The number of new cases recorded every 24 hours has been on the rise in India over the past few days, leading to stricter COVID-19 guidelines announced by several authorities.

However, the concerned health authorities have ruled out possibilities of another COVID-19 wave in the country.

Presently, there are still 53,637 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 3,089 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,667,088 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,718 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

47 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

49 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

2 hours ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

2 hours ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.