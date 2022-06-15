India records 8,822 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,245,517 on Wednesday, as 8,822 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 15 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,792.

The number of new cases recorded every 24 hours has been on the rise in India over the past few days, leading to stricter COVID-19 guidelines announced by several authorities.

However, the concerned health authorities have ruled out possibilities of another COVID-19 wave in the country.

Presently, there are still 53,637 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 3,089 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,667,088 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 5,718 were discharged during the past 24 hours.