UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records Highest Single-day Spike Of 83,883 COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Mount To 67,376

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

India records highest single-day spike of 83,883 COVID-19 cases, deaths mount to 67,376

NEW DELHI, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,853,406, as the death toll mounted to 67,376 on Thursday, showed the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 83,883 new cases and 1,043 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours across the country. This is the highest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases in the country so far.

There are still 815,538 active cases across the country, while 2,970,492 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 45,509,380 had been tested till Wednesday even as 1,172,179 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone.

The sudden rise in new COVID-19 cases per day is attributed to central government's effort to ramp up samples testing.

This was the fifth occasion in the country when more than one million samples were tested in a single day.

India entered the Unlock 4 with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued last Saturday.

According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 standards have been allowed to approach their teachers at schools for guidance.

Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept. 7 in a graded manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.

Related Topics

India September From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

57 minutes ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

60 minutes ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

PM rules out question of rigging in general electi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.