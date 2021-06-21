UrduPoint.com
India Records Lowest Daily Cases In 88 Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:50 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :India has reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases over the past day -- the lowest daily count in 88 days, the Health Ministry said on Monday.With the new figures, the nationwide tally of cases has reached nearly 30 million.

The death toll now stands at 388,135 with 1,422 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 65 days.

A total of 78,190 patients won the battle against the virus over the past day.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), nearly 400 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, the government started a de-centralized policy for vaccination from Monday under which states will be given the doses free-of-cost. Earlier, the states had to pay the central government for the procurement.

