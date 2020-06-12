India records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day, total nears 300,000

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :India's health ministry said Thursday morning that 396 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides 10,956 new cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 8,498 and total cases to 297,535.

This is the largest single day spike in the country both in terms of new deaths and new cases. For the first time new cases reported in a single day surpassed 10,000.

According to ministry officials, so far 147,195 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 141,842," reads the information from the ministry.

The fifth phase of a nationwide lockdown came into force from June 1, featuring several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.