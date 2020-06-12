UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records Over 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Single Day, Total Nears 300,000

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

India records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day, total nears 300,000

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :India's health ministry said Thursday morning that 396 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides 10,956 new cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 8,498 and total cases to 297,535.

This is the largest single day spike in the country both in terms of new deaths and new cases. For the first time new cases reported in a single day surpassed 10,000.

According to ministry officials, so far 147,195 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 141,842," reads the information from the ministry.

The fifth phase of a nationwide lockdown came into force from June 1, featuring several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi March June From

Recent Stories

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

10 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.