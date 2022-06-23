UrduPoint.com

India Records Over 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

India records over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:A total of 13,313 new COVID-19 cases were recorded from across India over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,344,958, revealed the data released by the Federal health ministry on Thursday.

This was the second occasion in less than a week when the number of new cases crossed the 13,000-mark in the country.

Besides, 38 deaths from the pandemic were logged in the country, taking the total death toll to 524,941.

This was a sudden jump in the number of deaths in a day, as the figure was below-20 for most days in the recent past, and it even went down to 4 nearly two weeks back.

The Daily Positivity Rate in the country stood at 2.03 percent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate had been 2.81 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

Presently, there are still 83,990 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with an increase of 2,303 active cases during the past 24 hours.

