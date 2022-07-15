India records over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) APP):India Friday recorded over 20,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 20,038 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,710,027 in the country.

With this, India's active caseload currently stands at 139,073.

The country also logged 47 related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 525,604 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.44 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.30 percent, the ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, the Indian government's drive to provide free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults at government centers will begin on Friday. According to officials, the exercise aimed at improving the booster dose coverage will be carried out over the next 75 days.

India's federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged the eligible population to take the precautionary doses.

Health officials said the new move has been taken to increase vaccination coverage among the population in wake of the detection of new variants.

Reports say so far, less than one percent of the target population in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precautionary dose.

Previously, the Indian government had asked people to get booster doses at private health facilities against payment. However, the directive has not elicited a desired response.

The detection of super contagious omicron mutant (BA.2.75) that has begun to gain ground in India has worried health officials. There are fears that the new mutant may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections.