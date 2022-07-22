UrduPoint.com

India Records Over 21,000 COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

India records over 21,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) (APP):India recorded over 21,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday for the second straight day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 21,880 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,847,065 in the country.

The cases reported on Friday marked a slight increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday, which was 21,566.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 149,482.

The country also logged 60 related deaths during this period, pushing the overall death toll to 525,930 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate has risen to 4.42 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.51 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,171,653 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 21,219 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the federal health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country had exceeded 2 billion doses, and until Friday morning 2,013,097,819 doses were administered.

At present the Indian government is focusing on promoting booster doses as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The drive to provide free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults at government centers began last week. According to officials, the exercise is aimed at improving the booster dose coverage among the people in wake of the detection of new variants.

In India, the detection of a super contagious omicron mutant (BA.2.75) has worried health officials. There are fears that the new mutant may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections.

So far over 871 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Meanwhile, local governments in various states have issued advisories urging people to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 protocols in mass gatherings in the wake of an increase in daily infections.

Related Topics

India Immunity May All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PA all set to elect new leader of house as all par ..

PA all set to elect new leader of house as all parties reach legislative assembl ..

5 minutes ago
 Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

1 hour ago
 Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

3 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.