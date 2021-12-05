UrduPoint.com

India Records Sharp Daily Rise In COVID-19 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

India records sharp daily rise in COVID-19 deaths

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:India recorded a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 deaths during the past day, as 2,796 more people died, showed the Federal health ministry's official figures released on Sunday.

For the past few days, the death toll had been around 400. The total death toll in the country stood at 473,326 on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,633,255 on Sunday, with 8,895 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

There are still 99,155 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 819 active cases.

A total of 34,060,774 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,190 were discharged during the past day.

Related Topics

India Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

54 minutes ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.