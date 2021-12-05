India records sharp daily rise in COVID-19 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:India recorded a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 deaths during the past day, as 2,796 more people died, showed the Federal health ministry's official figures released on Sunday.

For the past few days, the death toll had been around 400. The total death toll in the country stood at 473,326 on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,633,255 on Sunday, with 8,895 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

There are still 99,155 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 819 active cases.

A total of 34,060,774 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,190 were discharged during the past day.