UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records Single Day Spike Of 64,531 COVID-19 Cases, 1,092 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

India records single day spike of 64,531 COVID-19 cases, 1,092 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :India reported the biggest daily jump of 64,531 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,767,273, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

The death toll in the country also increased to 52,889, with 1,092 new deaths reported during the past 24 hours.

According to the data, there are still 676,514 active cases across India, and 2,037,870 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government has been focusing on ramping up testing capacity. Till Tuesday, a total of 31,742,782 tests had been conducted, out of which 801,518 were tested on Tuesday alone, according to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Related Topics

India From Government

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for holding India accountable ..

20 minutes ago

Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the ..

24 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: People of Determination extremely vulne ..

2 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 successfully c ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.