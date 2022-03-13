UrduPoint.com

India Reocrds 3,116 Daily COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 42,990,991

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,990,991 on Sunday as 3,116 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 47 deaths from the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 515,850.

The figure came after several months when the number of deaths from the pandemic fell below 50.

There are still 38,069 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 2,490 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 48th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

