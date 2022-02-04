UrduPoint.com

India Replies On Confidential Basis To UN Rights Experts Seeking Explanation Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Pervaiz's Arre

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 08:40 AM

India replies on confidential basis to UN rights experts seeking explanation of Kashmiri activist Khurram Pervaiz's arre

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :After ignoring a series of joint communications from UN human experts seeking response to the grave human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir and India, New Delhi has finally submitted its reply to a letter that denounced the arrest of Khurram Pervaiz, a leading Kashmiri rights activist, but requesting that it should not be made public.

"The (Indian) Government's reply is not made public due to its confidential nature," the Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday.

Diplomats here regarded the India's request for keeping its response confidential "a well-calculated move" aimed its avoiding further scrutiny of the case by independent human rights experts.

Pervaiz was arrested on November 22, 2021 by India's top intelligence agency prompting a group of UN human rights experts to demand an explanation from the Indian government about the circumstances leading to the action against him.

He was picked up from his house on charges related to conspiracy and terrorism under Indian counter-terrorism legislation — the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) — was detained at the Rohini Jail Complex, one of the three most overcrowded and unsanitary prisons in the country, where there was a clear and immediate risk to his health and safety, in particular from COVID-19.

The amendment introduced in July 2019 to the UAPA, allows any individual to be designated as a "terrorist", bypassing the requirement to establish membership or association with banned groups. This expansion of State agencies' discretionary powers under the anti-terror law has resulted in a worrisome rise in the number of arrests across India – and especially in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"We regret that the Government continues to use the UAPA as a means of coercion to restrict civil society's, the media's and human rights defenders' fundamental freedoms in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the rest of the country. We therefore once again urge the Government to bring this legislation in line with India's international legal obligations under human rights law," the experts said in their joint communications.

Related Topics

India Terrorist United Nations Jail Civil Society Jammu New Delhi July November 2019 Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

8 hours ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

8 hours ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

8 hours ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

8 hours ago
 Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Ex ..

Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Explosive Device - Pentagon

8 hours ago
 Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russ ..

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>