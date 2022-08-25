India reports 10,725 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :India on Thursday recorded 10,725 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 44,378,920, latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 94,047.

The country also logged 36 COVID-19 related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 527,488, the health ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.

73 percent and the weekly positivity rate is recorded at 3.20 percent, the ministry's data showed.

The ministry said a total of 43,757,385 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 13,084 new recoveries.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the South Asian country has risen to 2,108,234,347 until Thursday morning.

So far, 883,916,723 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.