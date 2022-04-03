UrduPoint.com

India Reports 1,096 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

India reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,028,131 on Sunday, as 1,096 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 81 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,345.

There are still 13,013 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 432 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 68th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,493,773 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1,447 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

