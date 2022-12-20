India reports 112 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) --:India reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the active caseload standing at 3,490.

The South Asian country logged three new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 530,677 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data released on Tuesday morning by the Federal health ministry, a total of 44,142,032 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 909 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country, including 106,139 tests on Monday, showed the ministry's data.