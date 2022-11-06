UrduPoint.com

India Reports 1,132 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

India reports 1,132 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday increased to 1,132, in comparison to the number of Saturday (1,082), officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the total tally to 44,660,579 in the country.

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 14,839.

The country also logged 14 more related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 530,500 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,115,240 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,479 were newly discharged.

Related Topics

India Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

9 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.