India reports 1,132 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday increased to 1,132, in comparison to the number of Saturday (1,082), officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the total tally to 44,660,579 in the country.

With the reporting of the fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 14,839.

The country also logged 14 more related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 530,500 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,115,240 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,479 were newly discharged.