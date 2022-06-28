India reports 11,793 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :India reported 11,793 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,418,839, showed data released by the Federal health ministry on Tuesday.

Besides, 27 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 525,047.

The daily positivity rate in the country stood at 2.49 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 3.36 percent, the ministry said.

Presently, there are still 96,700 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 2,280 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,797,092 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,486 were discharged during the past 24 hours.