UrduPoint.com

India Reports 11,793 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

India reports 11,793 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :India reported 11,793 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,418,839, showed data released by the Federal health ministry on Tuesday.

Besides, 27 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 525,047.

The daily positivity rate in the country stood at 2.49 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 3.36 percent, the ministry said.

Presently, there are still 96,700 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 2,280 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,797,092 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,486 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

39 minutes ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

1 hour ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.