India Reports 1,190 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday increased to 1,190, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 1,190 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,655,828 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 16,243.

The country also logged 1,375 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 530,452 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 44,109,133 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 1,190 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

