India reports 1,216 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreased to 1,216, taking the total tally to 44,658,365 in the South Asian country, according to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 15,705.

The country also logged 18 related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 530,479 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said 44,112,181 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India, including 1,591 new recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to it, until Friday morning 2,196,978,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country.

A cumulative total of 901,570,985 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to Nov. 3, the health ministry said Friday. Out of these, 156,057 tests were conducted on Thursday.