India reports 12,249 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :India reported 12,249 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 43,331,645, according to the data released by the Federal health ministry on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 13 more deaths were reported since Tuesday morning, taking the total toll to 524,903.

There are 81,687 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 2,374 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far, 42,725,055 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 9,862 were discharged during the past 24 hours.